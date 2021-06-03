-$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post ($1.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $29.55 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $494.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $250,156.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $721,832. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

