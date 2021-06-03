$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.68 billion. Hess posted sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,350. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.