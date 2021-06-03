$1.68 EPS Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.92. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $231.55 on Monday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.