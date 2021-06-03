100,000 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $2,487,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $2,821,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $428,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKBU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

