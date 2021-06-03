10,292 Shares in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 461,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

