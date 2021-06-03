119,184 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $50,385,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

