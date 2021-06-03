$139.32 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce sales of $139.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.46 million and the highest is $151.68 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 839.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $577.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.04 million to $630.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $886.21 million, with estimates ranging from $826.36 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,205. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

