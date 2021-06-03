1,395,431 Shares in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,395,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.52% of Diana Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSX shares. Clarkson Capital increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

