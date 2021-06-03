149,920 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

