15,100 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $70,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $14,001,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of M stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

