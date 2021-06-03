173,732 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,430. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

