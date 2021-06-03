19,562 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.