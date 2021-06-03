$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

NYSE YUMC traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.79. 1,820,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86. Yum China has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

