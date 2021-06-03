23,053 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,053 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

