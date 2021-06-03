27,670 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $628,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $1,616,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at $2,324,000.

OTCMKTS:GMIIU remained flat at $$10.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 662,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,810. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

