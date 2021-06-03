$28.58 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post sales of $28.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.76 million and the lowest is $28.40 million. IntriCon posted sales of $23.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $121.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $22.29 on Thursday. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.21 million, a PE ratio of -557.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

