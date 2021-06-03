$285.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report sales of $285.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.99 million to $285.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $221.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. 170,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

