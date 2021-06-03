2,997 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VC opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -588.62 and a beta of 2.04.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
