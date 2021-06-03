2,997 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -588.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

