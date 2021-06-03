$3.47 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to announce $3.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 84,563,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,670. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $168.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $773,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $390,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.