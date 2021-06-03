$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $14.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. F M Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 679,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 53,802 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.35.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

