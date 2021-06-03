$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will announce $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $18.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 104,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,021. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.