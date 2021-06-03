30,298 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,964,000.

Shares of DISAU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

