3,089 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 555,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

