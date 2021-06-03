$311.83 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report sales of $311.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $306.90 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $298.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,937 shares of company stock worth $1,242,932 in the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.24. 3,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

