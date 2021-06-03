360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 29th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,910,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,989,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.