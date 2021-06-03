$385.09 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce sales of $385.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.42 million to $503.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $169.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

SM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 6.15. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,991,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

