3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $24.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

