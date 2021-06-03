4,000 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock worth $591,503,977. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.53. 333,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.61. The stock has a market cap of $923.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

