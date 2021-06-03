4,065 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $63.91 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.