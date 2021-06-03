40,738 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,430.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,355,523 shares of company stock worth $10,380,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY opened at $71.14 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.87%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

