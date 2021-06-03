$44.43 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce sales of $44.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.90 million and the highest is $45.42 million. Repay reported sales of $36.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $216.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $219.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $281.95 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 407,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06. Repay has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,792,000 after buying an additional 370,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after purchasing an additional 686,402 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Repay by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Repay by 299.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

