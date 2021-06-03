$49.78 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report sales of $49.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the highest is $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $248.24 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of ARWR opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,976,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

