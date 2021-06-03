50,000 Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth $4,446,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSICU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

