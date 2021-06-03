5,017 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

