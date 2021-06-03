505 Shares in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSL. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of PSL opened at $96.73 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $97.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

