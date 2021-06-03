$528.93 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce sales of $528.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.00 million and the highest is $654.71 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,471,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

