$7.23 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce sales of $7.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 million to $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenPower Motor.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 193,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.02 million and a P/E ratio of -74.08. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

