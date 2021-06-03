7,018 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth $209,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of GME opened at $282.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of -2.08. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.25.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.