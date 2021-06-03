7,103 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE MDU opened at $33.68 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

