$8.07 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post $8.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $188.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $91.16 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $110.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14.

YMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $33.71. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,854. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,864 shares of company stock worth $2,082,412. 31.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

