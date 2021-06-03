9,034 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $53,365,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 829,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,292 in the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.51.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

