9,105 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRG. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

