934 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Innovative Portfolios LLC

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $246.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.49. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

