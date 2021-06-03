98532 (KMP.TO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$67.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

