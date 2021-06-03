Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 118,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,840,395 shares.The stock last traded at $109.74 and had previously closed at $116.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

