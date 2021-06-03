Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $15.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

AKR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 368.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

