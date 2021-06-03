Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Raised to $14.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Macquarie from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,373 over the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 410,049 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

