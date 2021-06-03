Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Shares Up 1.6%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 4,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 16,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBAU)

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ace Global Business Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ace Global Business Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.