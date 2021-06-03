Aclaris Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 835 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,365% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,015 shares of company stock worth $3,408,367. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.