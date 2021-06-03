Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

